Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,667 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Shell were worth $16,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $67.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $67.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

