Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,677 Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,677 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 1,033.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 87.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Orange by 1,692.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,014,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 958,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 8,528.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 932,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 45.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,405,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 437,482 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.72 to $13.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Orange Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Orange stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 211,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,528. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

