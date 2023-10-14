Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,041 Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Copa by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,017,000 after buying an additional 205,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Copa by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after acquiring an additional 403,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPA stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.28. 357,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $71.54 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

