Shilanski & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.3 %

KNSL traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.11. 66,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.90 and a 1 year high of $445.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,695 shares of company stock worth $2,208,939. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

