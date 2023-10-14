Shilanski & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Toro by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Toro by 6.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Toro by 26.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 4.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

NYSE:TTC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.90. 562,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.70. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

