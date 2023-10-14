Shilanski & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 590,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,272,000 after buying an additional 186,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $882.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,491. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FICO traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $895.34. 154,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,536. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $398.56 and a 1-year high of $916.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $878.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $805.93. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.