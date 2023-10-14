Shilanski & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.7% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $138.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,583,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,099. The company has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

