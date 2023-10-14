Shilanski & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $92.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.