Shilanski & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. VanEck BDC Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BIZD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.23. 201,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,548. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $642.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

