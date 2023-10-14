Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 43 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in McKesson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $462.56. 843,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $430.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.84. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $463.45. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

