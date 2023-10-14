Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 612 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 1.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE AWK traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $118.04. 1,720,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.39 and a 52-week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

