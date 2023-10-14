Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,862,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 507,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.01. 658,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.58. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.43. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.0001 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

