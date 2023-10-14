Shilanski & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in APA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in APA by 35.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in APA by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in APA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in APA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on APA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,201,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,598. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.50.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

