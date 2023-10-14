Shilanski & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,876,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,911. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

