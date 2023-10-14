Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 1,283.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 453,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $30,822,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after acquiring an additional 392,689 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the first quarter valued at $16,070,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Belden by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after acquiring an additional 184,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Price Performance

BDC stock traded down $24.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,406. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.70.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Belden

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.