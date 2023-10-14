Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of National Health Investors worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Jobe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,979 shares in the company, valued at $769,920.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 159,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 11.18 and a quick ratio of 11.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.87. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

