Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.98. 4,654,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

