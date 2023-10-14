Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.2% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.76. 55,118,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,698,609. The company has a market cap of $212.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

