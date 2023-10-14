Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned 0.34% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $37.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research note on Thursday.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

