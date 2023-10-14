Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for 1.3% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Trading Up 2.5 %

GIS stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,564,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,593. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.