Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 1.7% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.66. 5,754,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,785,751. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 102.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.74.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

