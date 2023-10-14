Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after acquiring an additional 434,818 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $41.17. 4,286,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $44.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

