Shilanski & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,019 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.1 %

RIO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $62.38. 3,638,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.01. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

