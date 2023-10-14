Shilanski & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,696,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $212,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CW traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.62. 164,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,210. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $148.16 and a 1-year high of $209.77. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $731,480.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

