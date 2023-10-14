Shilanski & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,715,000. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,786. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.73. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

