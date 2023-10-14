Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,408. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $8.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.20. 3,798,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,810. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.71. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.83.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

