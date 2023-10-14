Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,751 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $821,154,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,680. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.30.

PFGC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 864,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

