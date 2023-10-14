Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $1.32 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,884. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $255.85.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.67.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

