Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crocs by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,694,000 after buying an additional 53,230 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CROX traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $82.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.53 and its 200 day moving average is $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,702.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 478 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,557,702.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,468 shares of company stock worth $648,318 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

