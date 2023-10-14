Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.16. 4,145,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,896,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $8.46.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.52.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

