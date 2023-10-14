Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 87,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Coty by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coty

In related news, Director Isabelle Parize purchased 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coty news, Director Isabelle Parize bought 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Stock Performance

Coty stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. 5,633,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,308,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $12.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

