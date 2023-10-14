Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $110,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,962. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.29). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.