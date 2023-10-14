Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases 12,012 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 6.1% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 662,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,017. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $41.92 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

