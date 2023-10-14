Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,876 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.4% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $106,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. 1,814,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,588. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

