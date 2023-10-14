Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.04. 890,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,802. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Terex’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

