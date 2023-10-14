Shilanski & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 208,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 57,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.97. 28,408,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,191,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.27%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

