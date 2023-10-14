Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.87.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.88.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

