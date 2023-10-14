Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes $8.48 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 205,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,481,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 3.4% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 291.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. 417,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,660. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $46.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

