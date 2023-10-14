Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes $97,000 Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter worth $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in iQIYI by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Macquarie raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

iQIYI Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,274,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,673,387. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.66.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. iQIYI had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

