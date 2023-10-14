Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,814 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CRH by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CRH by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CRH Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,421. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Stories

