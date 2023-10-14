Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore lifted their price target on Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

NYSE SHOP opened at $51.56 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

