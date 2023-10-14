Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Reduced by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,479,000 after purchasing an additional 706,688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

