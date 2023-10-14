Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Warehouse REIT Trading Down 2.1 %

LON:WHR opened at GBX 78.10 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Warehouse REIT has a one year low of GBX 76.80 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 127.60 ($1.56). The company has a market cap of £331.82 million, a PE ratio of -181.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.89.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Warehouse REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,395.35%.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.