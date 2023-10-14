Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Increases By 31.8%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,805. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

