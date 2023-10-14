Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Increases By 31.8%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,805. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.