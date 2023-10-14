Short Interest in Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Increases By 173.1%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 173.1% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bioxytran Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BIXT opened at $0.17 on Friday. Bioxytran has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.
Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioxytran will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bioxytran Company Profile
Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.
