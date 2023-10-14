Short Interest in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Grows By 179.4%

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 179.4% from the September 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

ECAT opened at $14.63 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 77,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,854.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,098,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,055,433.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 1,907,313 shares of company stock worth $28,352,014 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after buying an additional 992,116 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 697,851 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,929 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 220,320 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.