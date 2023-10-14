Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Rises By 31.7%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the September 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $149,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $252,000.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE BGT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 80,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,823. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $12.32.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
