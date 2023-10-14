Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Decreases By 40.0%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 158.1 days.
Buzzi Stock Performance
BZZUF opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. Buzzi has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $30.90.
Buzzi Company Profile
