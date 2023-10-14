Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Decreases By 40.0%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 263,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 158.1 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

BZZUF opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. Buzzi has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Buzzi Company Profile

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

