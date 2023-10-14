Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Declines By 18.1%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,041,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 2,493,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BYD in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BYD in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get BYD alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BYDDF

BYD Stock Performance

About BYD

OTCMKTS:BYDDF opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 0.59.

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.