Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Drops By 23.3%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Caesarstone by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caesarstone Price Performance
Shares of CSTE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,704. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTE
About Caesarstone
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caesarstone
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Stock Average Calculator
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.