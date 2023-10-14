Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Drops By 23.3%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Caesarstone by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,704. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.61). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $143.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

